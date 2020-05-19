The current holder of the Champions League resumed its group training
The Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson
Liverpool and Tottenham have become the first clubs in the English Premier League, who began preparing for the resumption of the season-2019/20, reports the Daily Mail.
The team of jürgen Klopp, who despite the departure of the current campaign remain current winners of the Champions League, held at the sports base in Malwade the first group session after two months of quarantine.
Recall that season in England was interrupted in March due to pandemic coronavirus.
The exact date of the resumption of the championship is still unknown.