The current player of “Barcelona” is going to sue the club for money
Arturo Vidal
Midfielder “Barcelona” Arturo Vidal intends to sue the club because of the failure of the Spanish Grand contractual obligations, reports Marca.
32-year-old Chilean accuses Barcelona that the club owed him bonus in the amount of 2.4 million euros on a number of points in the contract.
According to one of the points, Barcelona had to pay the player a bonus if the Chilean will spend on the field 60 percent of the games last season.
However, the management of “blaugranas” believes played a match in which Arturo played at least 45 minutes. Under this condition, the midfielder has not reached the stipulated mark.
Arturo played at least half in only half the matches, and sure I should get 50% of the agreed amount, but representatives of the club do not intend to pay bonuses partly.
The rest of the claim related to other items in the contract Vidal Barcelona, which referred to the payment of bonus in case the club in the 1/8 finals and the quarterfinals of the Champions League and winning the championship of Spain.
This season Vidal has played for Barcelona 19 games in which he scored 5 goals and made one assist.