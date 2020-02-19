The current winner of the Champions League started in the playoffs with a defeat in Madrid (video)
February 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Atlético
After the winter break, resumed playing in the Champions League.
In the 1/8 finals in Madrid on happy own stadium, “Wanda Metropolitano” current title holder “Liverpool” met with “atlético”.
All decided the only goal of the halfback of owners of Saule of Niigata, who of Alisson Becker in the melee in the 4th minute to make it 1-0.
In the future the Cup fighters of Diego Simeone managed to defend the domain.
Tight players “Atletico” did not allow “red” to take a single shot on target in the entire match – an amazing figure, just like the real Liverpool.
Before the return match, the chances of “plans” seem, if not preferable “Liverpool”, very high.