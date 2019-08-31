The cuts to health care will lead to a multimillion-dollar deficit (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Chairman of the Board of health Joe cressey has stated that the decision of the province to reduce its contribution to the budgets of public health institutions will leave the city with a deficit of $ 4 million in 2020 and an annual deficit of $ 14 million in the future.

The government of Premier Doug Ford announced earlier this month that it will cut part of the funding which it provides for public health programs, up to 70%, meaning that the remaining 30% will be paid by the municipalities.

Earlier, the share of the province in the health budget Toronto was 75%, while it still covers the full cost of certain programs.

“The new cuts mean that programs such as diabetes prevention, enhancing food safety and initiatives in the security sphere, bathing, infection prevention, communicable diseases and more, which were previously 100% funded by the province, will now be allocated 30% less than the provincial money, the statement says cressey, published on Friday. – The evidence is clear: reducing public health is harmful, and financially irresponsible. Studies have shown that every $1 invested in public health care saves the healthcare system $16 in the future. And the solution to the problem of the deficit of the province by shifting costs to the municipalities is hardly prudent financial management”.

In April the government, Ford announced cuts, which actually meant that up to 50 % of the cost of public health programmes was supposed to take over the city administration in Toronto, but amid criticism the decision was reversed.

A revised plan announced by the government of Ford earlier this month, provides for a limit of 10% of the increase in health care costs borne by municipalities in 2020, but in 2021, the limit will be eliminated.

In his statement, cressey said the health Board “will consider opportunities for savings, as always”, but added that he was not willing “to make cuts that negatively affect the health of the residents of Toronto”.

In a statement issued earlier this month, press Secretary of the Minister of health Christine Elliott said that the new funding formula was derived after consultation with affected parties, including representatives of the city hall of Toronto and the Association of local public health agencies

“While the administration of Toronto to fulfill its obligations, there is no reduction in funding services and public health programs can not be,” said Travis Kahn at the moment.