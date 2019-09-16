The cyclist managed to transport two sheep
A funny scene managed to shoot motorist during a trip on the street in Ethiopia.
Cyclists are not uncommon on the roads, even when they are carrying animals. But the cyclist who was transporting two sheep — this is something new. One of the passengers was sitting behind a man, the other very comfortably settled on his shoulders.
I wonder what sheep think it is absolutely not against this method of movement and absolutely not scared. Moreover, it may seem that the animals even get Cycling pleasure.