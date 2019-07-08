The cyclist who attacked the owner of the car, surrendered to the police (PHOTO)

Filmed by a cyclist who in a fit of apparent road aggression knocked to the ground the driver surrendered to the authorities.

The incident occurred at the intersection of York street and Bremner Boulevard on the afternoon of 4 July.

Brett new, the victim, earlier said that he tried to drive through the intersection on a green light when a cyclist pulled off the sidewalk onto the roadway.

According to him, he slammed on the brakes and beeped in irritation. Then the cyclist jumped off his bike and kicked the car. Further, when the driver got out of the car, the cyclist hit him on the wrist U-shaped lock, grabbed by the collar and threw him on the ground, then left.

After the incident, new published video, which captures part of the clashes, on Reddit, hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect.

As a result of this video the courier company, whose staff consisted of a cyclist, quickly fired it at the weekend.

“My Manager said like this: “Go straight to the police station and surrender”, – said the President of the QA Courier Peter Hanson told reporters.

Police said that the suspect came himself in to 52 division on Sunday, where he was charged with armed robbery and violation of public order.

Today he must stand trial.