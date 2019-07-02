The Czech Republic has restricted flights of the Russian airlines: what do we know
On Tuesday, July 2, Czech Republic banned the four flights Moscow — Prague — Moscow the Russian airline “Aeroflot”.
The Russian airline said that the revoked permission for flights SU2010/2011, SU2014/2015, SU2016/and SU2018 2017/2019. Also about the cancellation of flights to Prague and Karlovy from Moscow and Ekaterinbur said the group “Aeroflot” carrier “Victory” and “Ural airlines”.
The reason for the cancellation of permits for the flights it turned out. According to the Russian “Interfax”, the Czech Republic has taken such a step because of dissatisfaction with conditions on the TRANS-Siberian routes for the Czech national carrier. “They’re using the rule of parity, has revoked permission for several flights of “Aeroflot” and “Ural airlines”, — said the Agency interlocutor.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Ukraine decided to ban irregular flights between our country and Russia, with the exception of routes needed for operations of the missions of international organizations.
