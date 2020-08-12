The Czechs are investing in the production of engines, Yuzhmash
Yuzhmash expands production
Czech group and Yuzhmash will be engaged in reconstruction of railway diesel engines and the production of hydrogen engines.
Czech concern Witkowitz, which specializiruetsya in the manufacture of engineering equipment, plans to invest in the Ukrainian Yuzhmash at least 50 million euros to create on its basis of new production capacity. About it reports a press-service of Roscosmos Wednesday, August 12.
It is noted that the main objective of the cooperation is the development of new projects on reconstruction of railway diesel engines and the production of hydrogen engines.
Start of production is planned for the end of 2020. By this time, will be established three separate production areas: the workshop on repair of wheel pairs with a volume of investments of 10 million euros, a workshop for repairing cars with capacity up to 2 million euros and a workshop for the repair of locomotives — up to 10 million euros. In addition, the planned formation of the trading platforms an authorized dealer of the concern Witkowitz.
Will also include the establishment of authorized service centers for maintenance of locomotives and diesel engines, as well as the center for overhaul of carriages and wheelsets. Future plans include a plant for the production of equipment for the production of hydrogen and the center for the improvement of locomotives.
Pivdenmash noted that cooperation with techniology will create the necessary load for the company to use its production potential.
korrespondent.net