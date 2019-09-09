The Dakota fanning struck a wave of criticism due to her new role
What the actress did not please the audience?
The Dakota literally collapsed wave of criticism for her new role in “Sweetness in the belly” of Teresina of the Mehari.
The audience was not satisfied with the fact that a white girl plays the heroine from Africa, when in Ethiopia, there are a lot of Actresses suitable for the role.
Fanning did not leave the criticism and just said that in the film she plays a British woman, abandoned by her parents in Africa at the age of seven years, so the disturbance of the public have no reason to.
The film will premiere soon at the Toronto film festival.