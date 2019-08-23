The dancer both his legs amputated, but she never gave up and learned to live differently
Once with a young dancer Stephanie Schiffer had an accident. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the girl’s family took the boat rental, but at one point he blew the engine! She received multiple fractures, and doctors had to amputate her both legs.
For a long time she could not recover from the shock. A new life seemed like a bad dream, Stephanie could only cry and for a long time to deal with the pain she was assisted by a psychologist.
But at one point she realized that it could have been much worse: she could not just lose their legs and die.
It helped Stephanie to come to terms with what happened.
Finally, she learned to use prosthetics and is now able to live the same life that she had before, even going back to dancing.
Stephanie now understands the value of life, and this fact allows her to enjoy every passed second.
Incredibly strong girl!