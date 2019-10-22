The dancing cat became a star memes
How can you not laugh!
One of the cats, confidently storming Instagram, is a 3-year-old cat Chaco (Chaco) from Japan. Than he takes his numerous subscribers, you ask? Photos with different poses, which they take during games, and it looks like he’s dancing, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
In the Arsenal of his movements — from the graceful flight in the air, like a ballerina, until the rotation of the earth, like a real breakdancer. And people admire him because on his page in Instagram signed more than 20 thousand people.