The dancing millionaire in a female swimsuit and heels blew network (video)
The famous Italian businessman and blogger Gianluca Vacca, who is called dancing millionaire, shocked the network’s hottest new videos. On his page in Instagram he published a video, which lights up the pool with the Babes. He 52-year-old macho dancing in ladies swimsuit and sandals with heels. He takes outrageous twerk and shows bare buttocks.
In the shooting took the girl millionaire model from Venezuela Sharon Fonseca, and friends of the couple.
“In life we can be and to do what I want and I want! Just smile and enjoy life”, — has signed a funny movie millionaire.
5 Aug millionaire said 52 birthday. He became famous not only in terms of business achievements, but also the shocking video. Gianluca a lot of time on her physical form and demonstrates a flawless athletic body.
In August 2017, it became known that the millionaire mired in debt. Italian Bank BPM seized his property. The fact that in 2008, Gianluca took out a loan in the amount of 10.5 million euros, and only returned 4 million euros and was in no hurry to repay the loan balance.
