The danger increases: in Russia hinted at the willingness to “clogging” of the Baltic and Black seas
In the Russian Navy (VMF) will modernize the landing craft air cushion (DKIT), which will become “the vehicles of star wars”.
About it write “news”.
The newspaper, citing the defence Ministry, says that the update implies, in particular, equipment DKIT modern automated control system (ACS), which will allow real-time control of weapons and troops.
Military expert Dmitry Boltenkov, I contacted the publication, said that in Soviet times, “the ships of this type has an important role in the capture of the Danish and Turkish Straits”, which would “clog the Baltic and Black seas”.
“From a naval base in Baltiysk the Kaliningrad region to the Danish ships were able to walk just a few hours, which gave the opportunity to hold lightning and surprise attack”, — said the commentator.
In turn, former chief of naval staff Admiral Valentin Selivanov said that the “Bison” can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. “They don’t need trained shore in case the landing. DCPV he may go on the land and immediately landed personnel and equipment. These characteristics made them ideal ships, as they say in the Navy, first throw,” — said the expert.
The publication notes that currently, the Navy has two DKIT project 12 322 — “Mordovia” and “Eugenium Kochetkovym” assigned to the Baltic fleet (BF). These ships, considered the biggest in the world DKIT capable of delivering on unequipped coast 3 tanks of total mass up to 150 tons or 10 armored personnel carriers.
As previously reported “FACTS”, President of the Center for global studios “Strategy XXI” Mykhailo Honchar expressed the opinion that Russia intends to turn the Black sea into the zone of total control under the pretext of neutralizing the threats to strategically important for Russia and Turkey’s energy infrastructure — the underwater gas pipeline “Blue stream” and “Nord stream”. He noted that the idea originated in the Kremlin, not yesterday and not today, to it in Russia are consistently and systematically, combining military and energy strategy.
