The dangers of recreation at the resort: “last minute” trips contribute to rising incidence of skin cancer
Cheap tours and trips called scientists from the UK a significant factor to the increased incidence of skin cancer, which is celebrated in this country in recent years. About it writes Daily Mail.
The newspaper published a startling statistic: among UK residents has increased dramatically the statistics of cases of melanoma — the most aggressive and deadly type of skin cancer. Among Britons aged 25 to 49 the incidence of melanoma has increased since the 1990-ies by as much as 70%.
“The increase in cases of melanoma have been reported in all ages. Since 2004, the incidence of melanoma has increased by 45%. Among the most common types of cancer in the country melanoma has risen to three lines, moving from eighth place to fifth”,— experts state.
According to scientists, contribute to this growth of cheap package tours and discounts for flights, in which people often relax in those places where they may be exposed to strong sunlight. Speaking of which, scientists have reminded that healthy tan does not exist — any tan is evidence of reaction sunburned skin, trying to protect themselves from harmful UV rays.
Experts said that almost nine out of ten cases could be prevented if you use sunscreen with high content of SPF factor. The doctors recommended to use protective creams from the sun not only on vacation at the beach, but in his normal life, even in cloudy weather.
“To use the cream a minimum of 15 SPF it is advisable from April to September,” — said the scientists about how to protect the skin.
