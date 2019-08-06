The date of opening Usyk in the heavyweight division
Oleksandr Usyk
Debut fight former undisputed world champion in hevewae Alexander Usik (16-0, 12 KOs) in the framework of the heavyweight division will be held on October 12, according to Boxing News.
The game will take place in Chicago in the arena of Wintrust.
Opponent the undefeated Ukrainian is planned, the Cameroonian Carlos Takam (36-5-1, 28 KOs). These boxers can fight more may 25, but then because of injury Moustache, the fight was cancelled.
If the Tendril wins this fight, he will be ready to challenge the winner of the rematch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz.
The last time 32-year-old Olympic champion of London 2012 went to the ring in November last year, when he knocked out Briton Tony Bellew and defended all the titles in the first heavy weight.