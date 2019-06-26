The date of the new Putin’s meeting with trump
Became known the details of the meeting between US President Donald trump with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting will be held June 28 in Osaka (Japan) on the sidelines of the summit of “Big twenty”. This will be the first full meeting of the two presidents after the incident on 25 November 2018. After it became known about the capture of Russia Ukrainian ships in the Black sea, trump has canceled talks with Putin at the G20, limited to a brief meeting.
New talks between Putin and trump is calculated by the hour and will begin at 14.00 local time (June 28, at 08.00 CET).
Place to meet chose the American side. Each of the presidents will arrive accompanied by a delegation of four or five advisors. It is planned to discuss Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Venezuela and Ukraine.
We will remind, charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor hopes that the meeting will be a good chance to raise the issue of the release of the captured Russian ships and captured sailors. At the same time, it is feared that the talks will end inconclusively. The Ukrainian President to the G20 summit was not invited.
