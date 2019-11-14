The date of the premiere of the first SUV Mercedes-Maybach
The German company has announced the premiere of the crossover Mercedes-Maybach, which will be built on the basis of the new GLS.
The novelty will be presented on 21 November at the motor show in Guangzhou, China. The car will be the first production model of the luxury brand.
Immediately talk about the technique, because at this point the car will completely overlap with the normal GLS.
There is speculation that the luxury, the novelty will receive the same four-liter V8 with two turbines, which is at the top-end GLS version produces 490 HP and 700 N•m of torque. Transmission: 9-speed automatic.
As far as looks go , many design decisions will borrow an electric concept car Mercedes-Benz Vision Maybach Ultimate Luxury, which premiered at the Beijing auto show in 2018.
However, the serial version of the crossover will look clearly more modest concept.