The daughter congratulated sick car crash on mother’s Day (photo)
The daughter of a cancer patient Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna Zavorotnyuk-stryukove congratulated the mother on the holiday.
“Mother’s Day” — she wrote in the stories, adding a beautiful photo of Anastasia in a bright dress.
Note that in Russia mother’s Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of November.
Recall that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk daughter Anna and son Michael from businessman Dmitry striukove, and daughter Mila from a figure skater Peter Chernyshev.
After the birth of the youngest daughter, the actress fell ill. Zavorotnyuk long concealed the details of the disease from the press, and now when the actress is treated in Moscow, her relatives do not indulge fans of the Anastasia information.
According to rossm, the actress with brain cancer the fourth degree. It allegedly refused to treat in Germany. On hearings, in Moscow, the actress had surgery to remove the tumor and now feels better.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter