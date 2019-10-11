The daughter of a cancer patient Anastasia Zavorotnyuk broke the silence
The daughter of a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna broke the silence. She asked the network to the Russian artist Stas Mikhailov, who supported the “beautiful nurse” and urged the media not to speculate on her illness. The girl thanked the artist for his support and published a post in Instagram-stories.
“Thank you very much”, — wrote Anna.
and talking about hair care. In her publications, there is no word about the mother’s illness.
Native Zavorotnyuk not comment on her condition, thereby causing even more rumors. The media even managed to “bury” the actress.
To protect Zavorotnyuk and her family became the stars of show business. To Stas Mikhailov joined Anna Semenovich and Nikolai Baskov. They are encouraged to draw information only from official source in Instagram, which failed.
