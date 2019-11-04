The daughter of a captain staged a hot photo shoot
The adopted daughter of the Ukrainian producer and rapper Alex Potapenko (Potapov), the daughter of his ex-wife Irina Gorovoy Natalia gave a hot photoshoot in lingerie, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
20-year-old girl posed in a trench coat on a naked body in the hallway, adding to the image of a cap with a visor and boots, and corresponding picture shared on his page in Instagram.
“Why you chose me, and this strange journey with me,” Natalia signed under the image by quoting the hit Jamala “Creel”.
The adopted daughter of the captain delighted the corresponding picture. Fans said that she looks great.
“Natasha, as always, beautiful”, “Unreal”, “Because you’re bright”, “Natasha, why so beautiful, solid aesthetics,” wrote in the comments.