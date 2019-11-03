The daughter of a famous Russian singer was in intensive care unconscious
In the family of famous Russian singer, ex-soloist of “Guests from the future” eve Polna, tragedy in the intensive care unit was hit and the singer’s daughter. 14-year-old Evelyn after severe asthma attack and was hospitalized and is now in hospital in critical condition.
According to Telegram-channel Baza, the daughter Dipole is in one of clinics of Moscow region. First, the family called the girl’s brigade, “ambulance”, but the doctors were unable to stop an attack on the place and insisted on hospitalization.
Father Evelyn is a singer Denis Klyaver, former participant of group “Tea together”. His eldest daughter Evelyn, Eva Polna gave birth in 2005. In 2007, the dipole has once again become a mother the singer had a daughter Amalia.
