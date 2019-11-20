The daughter of a farm appeared in a casual manner
Natalia Gorovaya published in a candid Instagram post about how she doesn’t have enough time to do everything.
“Give me the book “how to manage your time and manage everything.” Find time just to write posts. Didn’t before the phrase “I miss in 24 hours”,” began his talk with the girl followers.
She admitted that in his 22 years has become more responsible, she had a thirst for knowledge and a desire to change their appearance and behavior. Serious place in the life of Natasha now takes work where she is now focused.
“I convinced myself that I know too little and I need to change something. I enrolled in Spanish, in parallel, read books in Russian and English, worked, ran, signed up for yoga, it was necessary not to forget about studying for master’s degree. In addition, he wanted to spend time with family and maybe to have time to walk with friends. I put a lot of tasks yourself and then you realized that you do not have time to do anything efficiently, except for work. And I encountered a problem — I care what I want? And honestly, I can’t answer this question now” – honestly horova.
Despite the fact that the girl in the photo posing in a casual manner: simple red hoodie with a hood, users peppered her with compliments. Among those who encouraged Natalia and singer Nadia Dorofeeva.
“Very unusual and freaking beautiful”, “Beauty”, “You fire!”, “How beautiful!”, – write in the comments.