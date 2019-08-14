The daughter of a friend Zelensky may represent Ukraine at the Junior Eurovision song contest
The names of the finalists of the National selection children’s contest “Euroweenie-2019”, which tightened the rules for the contestants.
Ten lucky winners were familiar names. Among them, the daughter of a famous actor, comedian from “Quarter 95” and a close friend of Vladimir Zelensky and Eugene Mishka — barbarian. The girl is already well-known to the Ukrainian audience. She was involved in the comic project “the League of Laughter”, tried their hand at “Laugh comedian” and also fought for victory in singing competition “the Voice. Children” under the patronage of Jamala.
The final of the national selection have also released a competitor Vari “Voice” Alexander Tatarashvili.
The full list of finalists looks like this:
• Valeria christyc — I will shine (Pereyaslav-Khmelnitsky);
• Sofia Ivanko — “When it seems” (Kyiv);
• Alice Cigan — “New day” (Kharkiv);
• Alexander Balabanov — Power in You (Kiev);
• Pauline Pisarzowa — My friend (Dergachi, Kharkiv region);
• Alexander Tatarashvili — Moia MA (Left in darkness), (Ivano-Frankivsk);
• Barbara Koshevaya — “Miracle variety” (Kyiv);
• Maria Tkachuk — Nytochky (Strings) (the village of Hatne, Kyiv region);
• Angelina Tarannikova — Fly away (Vyshgorod, Kyiv region);
• Evangelina Zamula — “Malyu You” (Kiev).
Recall children’s “Eurovision” will be held on November 24 in the Polish city of Gliwice.
