The daughter of Alec Baldwin “enraged” star dad candid photos

The daughter of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin “enraged” his star father of candid photos. Corresponding frame Ireland Baldwin published on the personal page in the network Instagram.

In your profile the daughter of Alec Baldwin posted a photo taken on the balcony of one of the hotels in new York. The picture shows the model posing back to camera, and from the clothes she has only a Thong, leaving bare buttocks Ireland Baldwin. Hair is the author of the publication wrapped in a towel, and complete the look with black stilettos. In the caption to record the successor of the actor thanked the hotel for the hospitality, stressing that in reality, her buttocks so white.

In the comments, many members began to fill the daughter of Alec Baldwin compliments, but there were also those who found the frame 23-year-old model overly Frank. The resentment of the half-naked and have led to the actor himself, who wrote: “I apologize. What?”.