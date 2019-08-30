The daughter of Andie MacDowell Margaret Kweli and Pete Davidson meet
It seems that in a number of star couples funding! Western media reported that 25-year-old comedian Pete Davidson and 24-year-old daughter of the famous actress Andie MacDowell, Margaret Coelli had an affair.
Sources say, the relationship of Pete and Margaret have lasted for a few months and soon they will confirm their joint publication. According to insiders, Davidson and Kweli make their debut as a couple tomorrow on the red carpet at the Venice film festival — the actress starred in “to Spite of enemies” (Seberg), the premiere of which will take place on Friday in the framework of the festival.
I must say that Davidson has managed to conquer the hearts of several celebrities he had met and was engaged to singer Ariana Grande, and then for several months was in a romantic relationship with Kate Beckinsale.
Quelli until recently not much interest to the audience, but after she starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “One day in Hollywood…” (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and was also nominated for an Emmy for her role in the mini-series “Fosse/Verdon” (Fosse/Verdon), the General public paid attention to it. About her personal life, we only know that a few years ago, she met with actor NAT Wolff.