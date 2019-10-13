The daughter of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt have launched a line of jewelry
The adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie, who for the first time openly talking about divorcing brad pitt, a native of Ethiopia, Zahara has already begun an independent business. As informs edition Daily Mail, the girl has developed a line of jewelry of your own design.
By the way, the male appears at a premiere of the film “Maleficent 2” in different cities around the world in their jewelry. She is the only child for Jolie, who never missed one of these events, each time accompanying them to the mother. The remaining children attend the premiere selectively.
Jewelry under the brand Zahara Collection is a 14-year-old daughter Jolie created using the well-known Hollywood jeweler Robert Prokop.
He was the designer engagement ring of Angelina when she married brad. And in 2012 developed a collection called Style of Jolie (“the Style of Jolie”).
Note that Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005, when she was six months.