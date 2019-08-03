The daughter of Angelina Jolie is going to move in with brad pitt
While Angelina Jolie told how children were happy to join kynoselen Marvel, media reports have suggested that the situation in the family of the actress is not so good as it seems at first glance. According to Western publications, 13-year-old daughter of actress Shiloh is going to move from her to the father.
Anonymous sources said that Shiloh didn’t even try to get permission to move, “She did not ask mother whether to move in with brad, but just put it before the fact.” According to insiders, the girl describes the home of Angelina as “a disaster area”, the finding in which can no longer endure.
According to sources, pitt was happy to know that Shiloh wants to move in with him. He does not know how the situation with the other children, but the fact that her daughter preferred the life with him, a lot of it inspired. Maybe now the others ― Maddox, pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne too will be able to follow suit. “When Angie realizes that Shiloh really left her, it would devastate”, — said the insider.
However, evidence that these reports are true, yet, although the reason for the emergence of such rumors is more than enough. Divorce proceedings between Jolie and pitt is still not complete, and only this year they came to an agreement about child custody. Previously Angelina and did not want to allow the actor to see them.