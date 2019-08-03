The daughter of Angelina Jolie Shiloh wants to move from mother to brad pitt
The daughter of Angelina Jolie 13-year-old Shiloh does not want to continue to live with her mother, hoping to move from her father brad pitt. On this edition of the NW decided to tell one of her friends celebrities.
According to the source, the desire of Shiloh shocked angelina Jolie that is and so scared lately fans of their health. The daughter allegedly does not want to live with her mother and wants to move to the father, and if you stay with him on a permanent basis will not work, the girl has some time to spend in the house of the parents of brad pitt which is in the state of Missouri.
Girlfriend Angelina Jolie also claims that a former spouse of the actress has informed about the daughter’s wish and support it. He will be happy, if 13-year-old heir to dare to live together with him. The very same star mother fears that in the case of moving Shiloh other brothers and sisters will follow her example.