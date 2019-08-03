The daughter of Bruce Lee disappointed with the film “Once in Hollywood”
In the new Quentin Tarantino film with new actors and recognized the Hollywood star turned into images of the stars of the last century.
Sister Sharon Tate praised the work of Margot Robbie, but the daughter of the legendary Bruce Lee was very unhappy with the way her father showed in the picture.
In an interview with The Wrap Shannon Lee spoke about her frustration with the vision of Quentin Tarantino. “It looks like a brazen, arrogant bastard,” said Lee, speaking about the scene in which Bruce exchanged insults with the hero of brad pitt, and then engaged in a fight. “I understand that the Director wanted to make such superlogo guy who could beat Bruce Lee. But he should not have contact with my father as at the time turned white Hollywood,” complained Shannon.
She noted that If the film was so unlike me in reality: “He didn’t look like someone who had to work three times harder to reach the heights that are easily given to others. I did not like to sit in the theater and hearing people laugh at my father.” Shannon noticed that in the film, he challenges the hero pitt, but in life on the contrary tried to avoid fights.
“It’s important for me that people knew how my father was and how he lived his life. This film pulled all the toilet and turned him into a pompous figurehead. Somehow, Steve McQueen’s film ridicule did not,” said Lee. Fortunately for Mike Mo, Shannon did not criticize his acting, because he managed to reliably pass some of the characteristics of her father.