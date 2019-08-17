The daughter of Bruce Lee told Quentin Tarantino to shut up
The premiere of the ninth film by Quentin Tarantino has not done without small scandal. A few days ago, the daughter of Bruce Lee Shannon openly criticized the Director for what he tarnished the image of her legendary father in “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. Tarantino responded to the criticism, than has even more angered Lee.
In an interview with Shannon complained about the fact that the Director put her father’s arrogant “punching bag”, although Bruce did not throw challenges to others, as all his strength left to take their place in Hollywood. At a press conference in Moscow, Tarantino replied to this remark:
Bruce Lee was an arrogant guy. I did not invent all his manner of communication. I heard him spoke like that. Someone may object, saying that he never said that he can beat Muhammad Ali. But no, he was talking about. It’s even confirmed by his wife Linda Lee in his memoirs.
Shannon Lee was very unhappy with this response:
He could have just shut up. It would be very nice of him. Or he could apologize and say, “I really didn’t know what actually was Bruce Lee, and made up his image for the film, so no need to take everything at face value”.
She added that he does not consider his father a perfect man, but I’m sure the critical response, which relies Tarantino, belong to the white men that once were in competition with Bruce.
She also accused the Director of trying to sit on two chairs at once:
He was able to portray Bruce Lee, as he chose, and he did. But it was pretty hypocritical of him to say, “Well, Bruce, the way he was in life, but is a fictional story, so don’t worry about it.”