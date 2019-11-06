The daughter of captain boasted spicy tattoo
The daughter of a popular producenci Irina Gorovoy and stepdaughter rapper Potap Natasha horova at 22 already little by little becoming a media person. She actively leads his Instagram page, which is signed by over 30 thousand users.
Fame star mother or the stepfather of Natasha not being chased, and as well, as you know, not looking to start a pop career. But friends with the stepdaughter Potap many famous young singers. So, under her photos in instagram you can often find reviews of a star with the label Mozgi Entertaiment Michelle Andrade (Michele Andrade). Girls almost rovestnitsy and obviously often overlap in some events, ustrahivaemy artists from the label, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
It is also known that Natasha is familiar with Dima Monticom and his wife Irina Demicheva. With them Irina Gorovaya with children vacationing this summer in Turkey. In both Instagram IRIN there were pictures showing that the star was found at the resort.
In the comments of the post someone from fans asked Natasha how much she has tattoos.