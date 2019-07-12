The daughter of Cindy Crawford has dramatically changed the image
Cindy Crawford has long retired, she is very rarely removed, and refuses to participate in shows. But the supermodel has brought up a worthy replacement, and now it is actively promoting her daughter Kaya, about which they say that, as two drops of water similar to mother.
The girl with the filing of the mother, became very popular model, and for 17 years captured in this business is not less heights than Crawford.
Now Charlie works at fashion Week in Paris. It is known that each designer creates a certain look for models at the fashion show. At the Fendi show Gerber decided to change the image. In the end, the podium girl came out with a bold caret is painted in the color pink gold.
Later Kaya revealed the secret, it was a wig, but members noted that this image of Gerber very well. “This haircut and color make you an alien” “You look brighter and more interesting”, “it Immediately became a handsome and adult,” wrote the readers of this blog.
Kaya until risks to dramatically change the image, however recently she made her first short haircut – asymmetrical Bob. But the hair of the girl does not repaint, only adds to the strands of brightness with rendering.