The daughter of Cindy Crawford showed a simple and bold look for the party

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Model in an ideal image of the elements of the basic wardrobe.

Kaia Gerber is enjoying the summer evenings: the model went to a party at one of the clubs in West Hollywood. 17-year-old star of the catwalk was chosen for the event is simple and simultaneously effective way, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

Дочь Синди Кроуфорд показала простой и эффектный образ для вечеринки

Kaya was in a white cropped top and blue jeans. On top she threw on her blazer oversize stripe. Bag Stella McCartney a short, wide belt and boots with a square toe complements the image.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.