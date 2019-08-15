The daughter of Eugene Mishka was the final of the national selection for the Junior Eurovision song contest
The daughter of the comedian, the Manager of the Studio “Quarter-95” Eugene Kosh Barbara, who previously participated in the project “Voice.Children” took place in the final of the national selection for the Junior Eurovision song contest.
This was reported by the press service of the National public broadcasting company of Ukraine.
Published was a list of ten finalists, and also announced the full composition of the jury.
In the finalists were:
Valeria christyc — I will shine ( Pereyaslav-Khmelnitsky);
Sofia Ivanko — “When it seems” (Kyiv);
Alice Cigan — “New day” (Kharkiv);
Alexander Balabanov — Power in You (Kiev);
Pauline Pisarzowa — My friend (Dergachi, Kharkiv region);
Alexander Tatarashvili — Moia MA (Left in darkness), (Ivano-Frankivsk);
Barbara Koshevaya — “Miracle variety” ( Kyiv);
Maria Tkachuk — Nytochky (Strings) (the village of Hatne, Kyiv region);
Angelina Tarannikova — Fly away (Vyshgorod, Kyiv region);
Evangelina Zamula — “Malyu You” (Kiev).
Note, Koshevaya and Barbara another finalist Alexander Tatarashvili well-known to the Ukrainian audience for the project “Voice.children.” Daughter Mishka in addition took part in the programs “make comedian Laugh. Children” and “League of laughter”.