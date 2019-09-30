The daughter of Ewan McGregor made an unexpected confession
The eldest daughter of Ewan McGregor, 23-year-old model and actress Clara McGregor, said that it has experienced in recent years and how I was able to handle it.
On his page in Instagram the girl published a great post in which he admitted that recent years have not been the most joyful in her life: she survived the abuse, had an abortion, and the last 110 days trying to stay away from psychotropic drugs, which is addicted, trying to cope with mental health problems.
For a long time I was ashamed to tell even your closest friends. Since four years I suffered from panic attacks and anxiety. I didn’t know that there is a way to get better, but it’s true. I was helped by therapy and psychoanalysis. I worked on myself and continue to do so to this day. It was a cage from which I could not get out. I was taking antidepressants and was struggling with drug addiction and now can proudly say that I live without the pills more than 110 days. Now I am taking back the power
wrote Clara.
The girl also said that let disrespect to his men and suffered violence in relation to itself.
I was ashamed of what I let men insult for black eyes, for harassment and violence, from which I suffered. Thanks to those who helped me through the hardest times. Help yourself, so others can help you. And never be ashamed to talk about it, — said at the end of the model.
You know about the problem and Ewan McGregor, is not known. After the actor divorced Eve Mavrakis, mother Clara, his daughter is quite a complicated relationship. The girl did not just unflattering comments in social networks about the new beloved of the father, for which he left the family. And in the beginning of the year even allowed himself to make insulting remark to the the Euan. Clara posted to Instagram a photograph of her mother in a swimsuit with the caption: “Such goddesses throwing only two heels”. However, then apologized for it. Now the father and daughter featured in the movie The Birthday Cake, where for the first time will act together.