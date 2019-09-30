The daughter of Ewan McGregor spoke about the severe years of his life
Clara McGregor was only 23, she is the eldest daughter of the famous actor Ewan McGregor. She recently spoke about the tough last years of her life and shared how she was able to do it.
On his page in social network Instagram Kral posted a picture, and under it a long enough post. She told all his fans about the events in her life that nobody knew. It turns out, the girl behind last year survived the rape, was forced to terminate the pregnancy, and almost four months recovering from addiction of drugs.
“For a long time I was ashamed to tell even your closest friends. Since four years I suffered from panic attacks and anxiety. I didn’t know that there is a way to get better, but it’s true. I was helped by therapy and psychoanalysis. I worked hard, and continue to do so to this day. It was a cage from which I could not get out. I was taking antidepressants and was struggling with drug addiction and now can proudly say that I live without the pills more than 110 days. Now I am taking back the power,” says Clara.
She also noted that due to the severe mental state, could she let men treat her with disrespect. Surrounding young people, called the girl, insulted, could use violence. She thanked all those who helped her cope with this condition, and urged his fans to love themselves: “Help yourself so others can help you. And never be ashamed to talk about it.”
Himself Ewan McGregor probably did not even know about the hard times of his daughter. This is due to the fact that when a man divorced his wife, Clara ceased to communicate with him, she fully accepted his mother’s side. One day, she even allowed to throw a humiliating phrase to the father. In Instagram she posted a picture of her mother in a bikini and is signed: “Such goddesses throwing only two heels”. The post was so long on her page, in a short time she removed the photo and apologized for his behavior. Now father and daughter work on the film “birthday cake” is their first joint picture.