The daughter of Princess of Monaco is pregnant for the third time: is the first child born in lawful…
33-year-old Charlotte Casiraghi, the niece of the reigning Prince albert II, the daughter of his elder sister Caroline, Princess of Monaco and Hanover, pregnant with my third child.
Official confirmation from the Royal court has not yet been reported, however, a number of European media have published photos that leave no doubt in an interesting position Charlotte, occupying 11-e a place in line for the throne.
So, the Italian magazine Oggi published the taken by paparazzi Charlotte and her husband Dimitri of Rassam and their son Balthazar, relaxing on the beach. Casiraghi belly, which she occasionally carefully maintained, has a very noticeably rounded. In addition, the boy, who on October 23 will be a year, were on hand solely to the father because the mother can’t lift weights.
In addition to Balthazar Charlotte has five year-old son Rafael, whom she bore from communication with the well-known French-Moroccan actor Gad Elmaleh.
For film producer of Rassam, the son of French movie star Carole bouquet, the daughter of the Princess married June 1 of this year. This is her first official marriage.
Thus, the future baby will be the first child of Charlotte, born in lawful wedlock.
Raphael could not claim the throne of Monaco because it is illegitimate child. Balthazar was the twelfth in line to the throne after his mother married his father.
Charlotte also has a stepdaughter Daria — eight-year-old daughter of Rassam from his marriage to the Russian model Masha Novoselova.
In July, the princely family of Monaco had another reason to celebrate. Son of Princess Stephanie, Louis Ducrue married his longtime girlfriend Marie Chevalier, in whose veins flows the blood of the Vietnamese — mother’s side.
