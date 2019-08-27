The daughter of Stan Lee spoke on the controversy surrounding “spider-Man”
Joan Celia Lee couldn’t help but comment on the recent break the deal between Disney and Sony regarding the rights to “spider-Man”. According to her, “no one spoke with his father worse than a manual for Marvel and Disney.”
She also added that her father was turned into a commodity and no one has shown him due respect.
We will remind that the day it became known that the future films about spider-Man will now take off without the participation of the Marvel.