The daughter of the chief PR man Putin was going to marry: what do we know about the future husband of Lisa Sand
The daughter of Dmitry Peskov, press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 21-year-old Elizabeth, who earlier got into a row over internships in the European Parliament, wants to get married.
About Lisa herself said in Instagram. She told me that she is Dating a new boyfriend for two years.
Who is the man of her choice, Lisa did not specify, stating that he was afraid of the evil eye, but said this week he turns 31.
“I regret that the institution of the family in our time is slowly falling apart, but since childhood, we believe in the power of love and family. For me marriage is a Union before God, and not the paper and painting. In my understanding, husband, best friend, lover, mentor. Never understood people who get married on the calculation — I think it’s disgusting. I also strongly against large-scale wedding events. In my case, the issue of format is still under discussion”, she said.
Some Rossm write that Lisa is Dating a younger man originally from Chechnya, and the religiosity of the chosen girl does not bother.
It is worth mentioning that Lisa often is staying in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, learn to shoot and to prepare national dishes.
