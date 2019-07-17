The daughter of the deceased Paul Walker shared a rare Instagram shots from the photo shoot
20-year-old meadow rain Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, star of the franchise “fast and furious” (The Fast and the Furious), not looking for glory in social networks. The girl rarely updates the posts in his Instagram, but if you publish fresh pictures, they do not remain without attention.
Today she shared with followers pictures from the photo shoot, which began to show them two days ago. Previously she published her portraits in March (after a year break), but after a while I removed part of the publications.
Meadow signed up to Instagram in 2015 and immediately changed the subject in the social network about his father. 30 Nov 2013 Paul Walker died in a car accident. His friend Roger Rodas driving a Porsche Carrera GT lost control and crashed into a pole.
In September 2015 meadow has filed a lawsuit against German car company Porsche, stating that her father could survive if not for the faulty seat belt. In the fall of 2017 the court case was closed: the lawsuit was withdrawn by mutual consent of the parties.
Meadow grieved the loss of her father. On her Facebook page published some photos with him.
Thinking about my dad, caught myself thinking, think of his passion: passion for the ocean, passion for saving animals, helping people and spontaneous kindness,
wrote about him in the meadow.