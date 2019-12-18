The daughter of the former owner of Formula 1 has stolen jewels at $ 67 million
Tamara Ecclestone
Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of the former owner of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestone, robbed, reports championat.com.
The criminals broke into the home of Ecclestone and stole jewelry.
The total damage is estimated at 67 million dollars.
She miss Ecclestone recently left London, leaving on Christmas vacation, which was used by robbers. Thieves broke into the house through the garden and took jewelry, including rings, earrings and bracelets, including Cartier bracelet for 107 thousand.
“It is with great regret I can confirm the fact of intrusion into private property. The internal security service works together with the police on this issue. Tamara and family members were not injured, but they are shocked by this incident”, – quotes the Secretary Ecclestone edition.