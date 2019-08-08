The daughter of the king of Norway banned the use of the title of Princess because of the shaman (photo)
The daughter of the king of Norway Harald V and elder sister of crown Prince Haakon Martha Louise had to give up the title of Princess. 47-year-old representative of the Royal family a few months ago got a new boyfriend — the black American Shaman Duracom (his real name is Derek Werrett), which in my profession is a shaman and spiritual healer of Hollywood celebrities. The Princess and Durica introduced them to a mutual friend — movie star Gwyneth Paltrow.
A couple share not only romantic, but also business relationships. So, they went together to “tour” called “the Princess and the shaman”, traveling to give lectures and seminars in different cities. This caused a real scandal in the homeland of Martha Louise. Citizens of Norway felt that it is unbecoming for a Princess to earn his Royal origin. In the end, daughter of Harald V had to accept that she can not use a Royal title when it comes to business.
“In recent years there have been many discussions regarding the use of my title for commercial purposes. What I enjoyed the title of Princess during my tour, it was a mistake that I regret… I took the debate seriously and in cooperation with my family we decided that it would be best to make some changes. We came to a joint decision that I will use the title of Princess when you imagine the Royal court, performing my official duties at home and abroad, as well as in private. From now on, I won’t use the title in the commercial context. In all commercial projects I’ll just Martha Louise,” wrote the woman in Instagram.
Martha Louise, who previously has stated that the ability of clairvoyance and can communicate with the spirits of the dead and angels, is now fourth in line to the throne. In the period from 2002 to 2016 she was married to writer-commoner Ari Ben. In 2017, they formalized their divorce, which was the first in the history of the modern Royal family of Norway. The former spouses have three daughters — 16-year-old Angelika Mod, 14-year-old Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah ten years.
