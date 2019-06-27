The daughter of will Smith wants to live with two lovers of different sexes
18-year-old willow Smith is not against polyamory relations, or rather, very even. She stated this in a conversation with his mother and grandmother as part of their overall show Red Table Talk.
Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her daughter on a variety of topics, including dependence on adult movies. This time the Smith family has decided to raise the subject polyamory relations, implying an outdoor affair one person with multiple partners at the same time. “I love men and women equally. I’m not one of those who is obsessed with sexual feelings, I focus on emotional connection, so I definitely would like relations with a man and a woman,” commented willow the so-called triple (three opposite-sex people).
Jada supported the daughter and has declared, that it has value only happiness willow. But the grandmother stars Banfield Norris expressed a different opinion: “I listen to you and try to stay open-minded, but my gut tells me that your speech is just a collection of silly words.”
Excessive frankness with the public is yielding results. In October last year, will Smith had to comment on rumors that he and wife Swingers-Scientologists. “Let’s get one thing straight. We were never Scientologists and Swingers were not too”, — said the actor, and then jada added with a laugh, that’s not too special lifestyle.