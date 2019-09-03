The daughter of Yulia Nachalova first went to school without my mom (photo)
Daughter suddenly died singer Julia Nachalova Faith Aldonin went to seventh grade. On a solemn line the girl gave the father, a famous football player Yevgeny Aldonin, and his wife. With them also was the son of Aldonin. Photos of the family, the footballer was published in Instagram.
“All congratulations with the first day of school!”, — signed photo of Aldonin.
Subscribers player in the comments congratulate the family with the knowledge Day and noted that the eyes of 12-year-old Vera is very sad.
“What a pity that Julia did not see her daughter what she is elegant and beautiful went to school”, “something sad Vera”, “Vera From my mother’s eyes”, “beautiful”, “God, how sad the eyes of Faith! What a sadness”, — write under the photo.
Recall that after the death of Julia Nachalova, who died from sepsis, her only daughter Faith was left to live with grandma and grandpa. Holidays the girl spent in the family of a father who takes an active part in the education of her daughter.
