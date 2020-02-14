The day of the European championship against Ukraine has brought 4 medals
isport.ua
The last competition day of the European championship in 2020 to the fight, which takes place in Rome, brought to the Ukrainian team immediately 4 medals – two silver and a bronze.
And, all of them on account of our women.
Unfortunately, the major finals the representatives of Ukraine lost.
In weight category to 50 kg Oksana Livach in a bitter struggle gave way to Miglena Selishki from Bulgaria – 3:4.
The following weight category – to 55 kg, were also presented Ukrainka in the final. However, Salome winnick are unable to resist Russian woman Olga Horoshavtsev, losing to nil – 0:10.
But, following two Ukrainian final was won.
In the bronze final in the category up to 59 kg angelina Lysak outright beat Germany’s Laura Mertens – 6:0.
And in the category up to 68 kg Alla Cherkasova broke the resistance girls Hanna Adcance – 4:2.
