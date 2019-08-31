The death in the air: how videoblogger was killed on the job
What can bloggers for likes and views? Yes, almost all. Some descend into the dangerous underworld of the river, others use people as targets for shooting firearms. Unfortunately, often their experiments end in failure. Mail.ru recalls the most high-profile cases when youtubers die at “work”.
The road to the film broke
Video blogger from Vitebsk Pavel Spantekow started a YouTube channel “Road movie” in may 2016. During this time he managed to collect more than 600 thousand subscribers. From the first roller, the Belarusian said that he has a dream — to make a feature picture.
“This film is about a young guy who went to glory, to fame (the rap artist), no matter what. He signed a contract with the assistant of the devil, and his life became what he had imagined… But it ended tragically. In this guy’s life there was the very party at which he met the taste of gray smoke (this story is called ‘grey smoke’), and his life went in a completely different direction,” — said Pavel, the idea for a movie producer friend. Minimum estimates of the latest on the implementation of the pattern requires about a million dollars.
Spantekow started a blog to practice, and at the same time earn money for the next picture or to find investors and partners. Plus the opportunity to gain life experience: the blogger more traveled and interacted with different people.
Videos Spantekow gradually became more and more extreme.
The prospective Director then tried to drink water from a stream with the hermits, then illegally sneak in on a torpedo plant in Abkhazia. Recently he became interested in the more dangerous: together with the diggers went down into the underground rivers of Moscow and St. Petersburg.
“To die — so with music. Sing, brothers,” joked a blogger before you can get down in the sewer Neglinka. This video was published in March, and in July, the media broke the news of the death Spantekow. Ironically, he died in St. Petersburg sewers on the embankment Karpovka: blogger has fallen down the well and crashed. Along with him was a digger, he tried to save his friend, but suffocated and died.
C the bodies of young people rescuers found several action cameras. Apparently, the blogger climbed to the collector for a new video for YouTube.
The king fell
American Grant Thompson, known on YouTube under the pseudonym The King of Random(“king chance”), began his career as a run in 2010. He laid out on his channel of various life hacks and experiments — for the most part useless, but interesting and entertaining. Youtuber made a battery out of coins and the chain of lids from soda. Special love blogger called dangerous experiments with fire and explosives.
Video liked of the audience and often fall into trends, so Thompson quickly gained a huge number of subscribers. In 2019, his channel had topped 11 million followers.
In one video a year ago Thompson wanted to feel like a superhero: the man climbed up on a high mountain to come down from her glider. The first flight was with an instructor who drove a flying device.
Although the channel didn’t appear any more videos with paragliding, Thompson seriously interested in this occupation. Unfortunately, the last jump cost him his life. At the end of July it became known that a YouTube star crashed in the Park sand hollow, Utah.
According to police, Thompson recorded his last flight on camera, allowing investigators were able to reconstruct the course of events. The blogger faced a strong flow of air and lost control of the paraglider. The reserve parachute opened too late.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Grant Thompson — gifted, passionate and endlessly curious of the author. We extend our deepest condolences to his loving family, crew and fans,” commented the death of the blogger representatives of YouTube.
Killed her husband for the sake of likes
Monaliza Perez and her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz started the channel [Now the joint video pairs are not available on the channel — Ed.] on YouTube in 2017. They showed viewers the lives of young people early to become parents. The girl at the time was only 19 years old, and her lover — 22. They already had one child, was approaching second: prior to delivery was only a few months.
To gain subscribers using a conventional vlahov was a daunting task, so the couple decided to dilute their content with challenges. And the first of them ended tragically.
“With Pedro, we are going to shoot, probably one of the most dangerous spots in the story. His idea, not mine,” wrote Perez on Twitter the day before the incident. Other details of the subscribers of the channel learned from the police.
As it turned out, the parents wanted to record a video in which a girl shot from a heavy pistol to her lover through the book. Ruiz convinced her that encyclopedia with a thick cover will certainly stop a bullet: a similar experiment it had done before.
The pair set up cameras, called a few spectators, among whom were their three year old son. The bullet struck the book and hit him in the chest Ruiz. The doctors came quickly, but to save the man failed.
At trial, Perez admitted manslaughter. According to the court the girl did six months in prison, also was sentenced to 10 years of probation. It is interesting that she spent time with interruptions, she remained a single mother of two children.
A year after the tragedy, Peres returned to YouTube: she deleted all the past videos and even showed her new boyfriend in one of the clips.
YouTube crazy
In eight years on the YouTube channel of the American videoblogger Desmond Etika Amory scored 800 thousand subscribers. Great result, especially considering specific topics of the rollers — let’s play and reviews of games for Nintendo. Most likely, the secret of success was his joie de vivre and charisma.
At one point the psyche Amory for some reason was shaken, and he did unexpected things. In 2018 a man posted this on his channel a video with pornographic content. Moderators, YouTube has blocked the page of Etika for gross violation of rules, after which the blogger left a suicide note on Reddit.
“And now it’s my turn to die. I love you all. Keep fighting for me, okay? Miss you all. Make the world a better place for your children and don’t forget to look at the stars. The last six years was an honor,” he said American with the audience. A few days later he apologized to scared of the fans and said that he was not going to commit suicide. But after about six months in the network appeared even a few threats of suicide. As later told his girlfriend, the guy broke into the house and police took him to a mental hospital.
After discharge from the hospital, the situation only worsened. Amofa proclaimed himself God and even posted his home address and phone number on the Internet. He stopped to chat with friends and even more closed in on itself. After a couple of months on his second channel the latest video called “I’m sorry” in which the blogger apologized to subscribers and again hinted at suicide. In his death he accused social networks and YouTube in particular.
A day after this message the new York police announced the American missing. After another two days his body was found in the river.