The death of 39 people in the truck: new suspects arrested
On Friday, October 25, British police arrested two people suspected of involvement in the deaths of 39 illegal immigrants found in a refrigerated truck in the County of Essex. Charges of involuntary manslaughter and participating in human trafficking brought against a man and a woman. It is the people of Cheshire. Him and her 38 years. The names in the interests of the investigation yet are not called.
Apparently, the truck driver, 25-year-old miss Robinson, who was arrested the night of October 23, had no idea that in the refrigerator there are people. According to The Daily Mail, the young man drove into the territory of the industrial Park of Waterhead in the city of grace, because he decided to check conformity of cargo documents.
Robinson opened the refrigerator and saw the 39 dead. Mo himself the Manager called emergency services on his mobile phone, and then lost consciousness. This is confirmed by witnesses. Robinson was kept in custody for two days, to obtain from him a comprehensive statement.
They also questioned the former owners of the truck Scania. This British couple. The car they registered in Bulgaria to 2017, after which drove in Britain. Laws is not prohibited. Some time later, sold the truck transport company, which cooperates with Robinson. The truck was at his disposal.
British media reported that all the dead in the refrigerator — Chinese citizens. However, the official representative of the Chinese foreign Ministry Hua Chunying, asked not to jump to conclusions. She stressed that there are doubts on this score. The Chinese Embassy in the UK sent to the Essex group of their employees to assist in the identification of the victims.
The view of Beijing is indirectly confirmed by new reports in the British press. In particular, the BBC talked to three Vietnamese families have long been living in the Kingdom. These people claim to have waited from day to day the arrival of their relatives who ventured into Britain illegally. For each of the smugglers were paid 30 thousand pounds (38.5 thousand dollars).
The night of the 22nd of October one of the families received a text message from his cousin, 26-year-old Pham Tra. She wrote that she couldn’t breathe. Since they neither can contact with Pham. We will remind, according to one version, the cause of death of people in the truck was the lack of oxygen. According to another version, the illegals froze — the temperature in the refrigerator on the included refrigeration unit is minus 25 degrees Celsius. If we assume that 39 people were in the container for several days, while going by sea in a British port, both versions have a right to exist.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter