The death of the football player emiliano Sala: an unexpected turn in the investigation (photos)

Argentine footballer Cardiff city FC emiliano Sala and the pilot of a light aircraft David Ibbotson, who in January died in a plane crash over the English channel, died of smoke inhalation, reports the Guardian.
Toxicological examination of the remains of a football player showed that the victims of the crash before the crash, were badly affected carbon monoxide. The level of carboxyhemoglobin, which is formed in blood under influence of carbon monoxide exceeded fatal. At Saly, the saturation level of that substance in the blood was 58%, despite the fact that 50 percent — potentially fatal.
Experts of the Committee on aircraft accident investigation said that since the cabin of a light aircraft Piper Malibu was not separated from the passenger compartment, it is likely that the pilot, David Ibbotson also poisoned.
The publication says that the pair carbon monoxide are colorless and odorless, formed in high concentrations in the engine, but I have removed the exhaust system. Leaks in the heating and ventilation can lead to the ingress of gas into the cockpit.
The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning range from impaired consciousness and sleepiness to visual impairment and loss of coordination. With this level of carboxyhemoglobin, which was recorded in the blood Saly, possible loss of consciousness and heart attack.
Family lawyers Sala urged to get the plane out of the sea for further investigation.
The remnants of the plane still remain on the bottom of the English channel
Recall that light aircraft Piper PA-46 Malibu with emiliano Sala flew from Nantes to Cardiff on the evening of 21 January, but about an hour before the scheduled arrival aboard disappeared from radar. The wreckage of the aircraft found February 3 at the bottom of the English channel, and the next day in the wreckage found the body of Salah. The body of the pilot Ibbotson is still not found.
The body of 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson never found
The investigation revealed that the pilot had no license to carry passengers. And emiliano Sala, who after moving from the French “Nantes” in the English “Cardiff city” the most expensive player in the entire history of the Welsh club, before the ill-fated flight left in social networks voice message. The player said that he was afraid to fly, and it seems that the plane is about to fall apart. February 16, emiliano Sala said good-bye in his hometown of Progreso. For the funeral of Argentine came to his beloved dog.
