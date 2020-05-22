The debt of Manchester United for the year increased by 42% and exceeded half a billion dollars
Ed Woodward
Debt “Manchester United” for the year increased by 42.2% and amounted 429,1 million pounds (523 million dollars). This became known from the published statements of the club for the next fiscal quarter, reports Sky Sport.
The net loss of the club for the last quarter was 3.3 million pounds. While revenue decreased by 18.7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 123.7 million pounds. It happened in the first place, because of the fall of 51.7% of revenues from TV broadcasts (26 million pounds, compared to 53.8 million pounds the previous year).
Reported in the DOJ no longer hope to achieve a revenue of 580 million pounds for the year. These figures were achievable before the pandemic coronavirus, but now seem unrealistic.
However, mankunianskih Executive Director of the club ed Woodward stated that the Board of Directors remains firmly optimistic about the long-term prospects, both on the field and beyond.
“Manchester United is the club flexible and sustainable company, – quotes the edition of the Woodward. – We are well prepared both in operational and in financial terms, to cope with this global crisis, and we look forward to returning to the game”.
Manchester United occupies the 5th place in the EPL at the time of stop of the championship. The season in England is scheduled to resume June 12.