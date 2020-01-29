The debt of Ukraine has increased by 7.74% in dollar terms
The amount of public and publicly guaranteed debt of Ukraine in 2019 rose in dollar equivalent by 7.74% to 84,36 billion., in the hryvnia equivalent decreased by 7.85% to 1,998 trillion UAH.
UNN reports with reference to the operational information of the Ministry of Finance.
“As at 31 December 2019 public and publicly guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to 1 billion 998,28 or 84,36 billion. USA”, — stated in the message.
Thus, according to the Ministry of Finance, public and publicly guaranteed external debt amounted to the end of 2019 159,22 1 billion UAH (58,01% of total public and publicly guaranteed debt) or from 48.94 billion. USA; public and publicly guaranteed domestic debt — 839,05 billion UAH (41.99 per cent) or 35,42 billion. USA.
“In the month of December of 2019, the sum of public and publicly guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased by UAH equivalent to UAH 7.46 billion and in dollar terms public and publicly guaranteed debt increased by 1.54 billion. USA”, — added the Ministry.